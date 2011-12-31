MADRID Dec 31 Real Madrid's Argentina
winger Angel Di Maria damaged a thigh muscle in Saturday's final
training session of the year, the La Liga club said on their
website (www.realmadrid.com).
Real did not indicate how long the 23-year-old would be
sidelined or whether he would be available for Tuesday's King's
Cup last-16, first leg at home to Malaga.
Di Maria has been a key player for Jose Mourinho's side this
season, scoring four goals in La Liga and one in the Champions
League and providing 12 assists.
