MADRID, July 7 Factbox on former Real Madrid record goalscorer Alfredo Di Stefano, who died on Monday aged 88.

Born on July 4, 1926 in Buenos Aires, of Italian parents.

EARLY CAREER

Begins career at River Plate in 1945 before being loaned out to Huracan a year later.

Rejoins River in 1947 and they go on to win the Argentine first division championship with Di Stefano finishing as the league's top scorer with 27 goals in 30 games.

Signs for Colombian club Millonarios in 1949 following a players' strike in Argentina. Scores an astonishing 267 goals in 292 games, helping Millonarios to four league titles.

REAL MADRID

Impresses Real Madrid in exhibition match to mark their 50th anniversary in 1952 and signs for them a year later after a tug-of-war with Barcelona.

Real win the 1953-54 Championship and Di Stefano finishes as top scorer in the Spanish league with 27 goals in 28 games.

Di Stefano scores in 4-3 victory over Stade Reims as Real Madrid win first European Cup in 1956.

Real go on to win European Cup five times in a row. The 7-3 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in 1960 final for their fifth title is regarded as one of the greatest games of all time. Hungarian Ferenc Puskas scores four goals, Di Stefano three.

Real win first ever club world title with a 5-1 aggregate victory over Uruguay's Penarol in former Intercontinental Cup final in 1960. Di Stefano scores one of the goals.

Kidnapped by a revolutionary group while on pre-season tour in Venezuela in August 1963. Released unharmed three days later.

Wins eighth Spanish championship with Real Madrid in 1964 before playing in his seventh final of the European Cup. Real lose 3-1 to Inter Milan, Di Stefano's last match with the club before joining Espanyol.

INTERNATIONAL CAREER:

Wins six caps for Argentina in 1947, helping them win Copa America in Ecuador.

Switches allegiance to Colombia in 1949, making four appearances although they are not officially recognised by FIFA.

Becomes a naturalised Spaniard in 1956 and scores a hat-trick in his first game for Spain a year later.

Plays 31 times for Spain, scoring 23 goals, making him the fifth highest scorer in the history of the Spanish national team.

COACHING CAREER:

Began his coaching career at Elche in 1967.

Took Boca Juniors to Argentine National Championship in 1970.

Coached Valencia to their fourth Spanish championship in 1971 then led them to European Cup Winners' Cup victory in 1980.

Won Argentine National Championship with River Plate in 1981.

Coached Real Madrid between 1982 and 1984 as they finish twice runners-up in the Spanish championship.

Took charge of Real Madrid with Jose Antonio Camacho on a caretaker basis in 1990 for four months.

HONOURS:

During his career at Real, won eight Spanish league titles, one Spanish Cup, five European Cups and one Intercontinental Cup.

Scored 49 goals in 58 European Cup games, a record that stood to this season.

Named European Footballer of the Year in 1957 and 1959.

Five times the top goalscorer in the Spanish league.

Real's record goalscorer with 418 goals in 510 games.

His overall total in the Spanish league of 227 goals is third behind Zarra and Hugo Sanchez, who both played more games and more seasons in the Spanish league than Di Stefano.

Named Greatest European player of all-time in 1991.

Included as one of 10 legendary players in FIFA's Hall of Fame in 1998.

Made honorary president of Real Madrid in 2000.

HEALTH:

Suffers a heart attack and is admitted to hospital in Sagunto, near Valencia on Dec. 24, 2005.

Has a heart attack on July 5, 2014 and dies in a Madrid hospital two days later. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Michael Hann/Rex Gowar)