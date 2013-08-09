MADRID Aug 9 Spain coach Vicente del Bosque rewarded a number of younger players with call ups to an experimental 21-man squad on Friday, for next Wednesday's friendly away to Ecuador in Guayaquil.

The world and European champions return to action for the first time since losing the Confederations Cup final 3-0 to Brazil on June 30.

They do so with regulars such as Gerard Pique, Xavi and Sergio Busquets rested and replaced by fringe players and members of Spain's Under-21 side, who were crowned European champions in Israel in June.

The squad was released through the team's official Twitter feed @sefutbol.

Spain are on course to qualify for the World Cup finals in Brazil next year as they top Group I with 11 points from five games, a point ahead of France, with three left to play.

Their next qualifier is away to third-placed Finland in Helsinki on Sept 6.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), Victor Valdes (Barcelona), Pepe Reina (Napoli)

Defenders: Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Raul Albiol (Napoli), Inigo Martinez (Real Sociedad)

Midfielders: Javi Martinez (Bayern Munich), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla (Arsenal), Isco (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Koke (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Jesus Navas (Manchester City), David Silva (Manchester City), Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona), Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City), Fernando Llorente (Juventus), Cristian Tello (Barcelona) (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Pritha Sarkar)