MADRID, July 13 Elche's appeal against their relegation from La Liga over unpaid taxes has been rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and they plan to take their case to a regular court, the club said on Monday.

Spain's professional league (LaLiga) announced the expulsion last month, saying Elche, who finished 13th in Spain's top flight last season, had been punished for "very serious infractions" of the nation's sports law and league rules and had also been fined just over 180,000 euros ($198,486).

Elche said on their website (www.elchecf.es) that after CAS had informed them the appeal had been rejected they planned a further "urgent" appeal in a regular court.

As things stand, Elche will be replaced in the top flight for next season by Basque side Eibar, who were playing in La Liga for the first time in 2014-15 and went down on the final day of the season after finishing 18th.

The 2015-16 season is due to begin on the weekend of Aug. 22-23 and the calendar will be announced by the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) on Tuesday.

Based near Alicante in south east Spain, Elche have since said they have settled all outstanding debts to the tax authorities.

