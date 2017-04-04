Soccer-Leicester City sign Hull defender Maguire
June 15 Leicester City signed Hull City centre back Harry Maguire on a five-year contract on Thursday.
BARCELONA, April 4 Filippo di Pierro, the Italian coach of Spanish third division club Eldense, has been arrested as part of a corruption probe following his team's 12-0 defeat to Barcelona's B team, Spanish police said on Tuesday.
The defeat on Saturday sealed Eldense's relegation but a day later the club announced it would not play any more fixtures this season and had cut its ties with a group of Italian investors. On Monday, however, the club president said they would honour their fixtures.
PARIS, June 15 Claudio Ranieri, the veteran Italian coach who led Leicester City to their English Premier League title last season against all the odds, has taken over at Nantes, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.
June 15 Everton have signed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on a five-year deal from Sunderland, the Merseyside club confirmed on Thursday.