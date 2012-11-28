MADRID Nov 28 Espanyol have agreed to appoint former Mexico coach Javier Aguirre as replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked on Tuesday after a poor start to the season left the club bottom of La Liga.

"RCD Espanyol and Javier Aguirre have sealed a deal for the Mexican to become coach of the blue and whites until the end of the season," the club said in a statement on their website (www.rcdespanyol.com) on Wednesday.

Aguirre, who will be 54 on Saturday and has had extensive La Liga experience with Osasuna, Atletico Madrid and Real Zaragoza, would arrive in Barcelona later on Wednesday to sign his contract, the statement said.

Former Argentina international Pochettino took the helm at Espanyol in January 2009 and won praise for his work in bringing through youngsters from the academy.

However, after taking only nine points from their opening 13 games of the 2012-13 campaign a 2-0 defeat at home to Getafe on Sunday was the final straw for the club's directors and they decided a change was needed. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Alison Wildey)