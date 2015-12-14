* Gonzalez dismissed after poor run

* Galca agrees deal to end of season (Recasts with Galca appointment)

MADRID Dec 14 Espanyol have sacked coach Sergio Gonzalez and replaced him with Romanian Constantin Galca after Saturday's 1-0 loss at Celta Vigo left them three points above the La Liga relegation zone.

Gonzalez, 39, a former Espanyol and Deportivo La Coruna player, was in his second season in charge after being promoted from B team manager and led the club to a 10th-place finish in Spain's top flight in his debut campaign.

Former Romania international Galca, who also played for the Barcelona-based club, has agreed a contract until the end of the season, Espanyol said on their website (www.rcdespanyol.com).

Galca, 43, played at Espanyol with Gonzalez, as well as for a number of other Spanish clubs, went on to coach Romania's Under-17 side and last season led Steaua Bucharest to the Romanian league and cup double.

Espanyol, who reached the UEFA Cup final in 2007, have been a near-constant presence in La Liga and were last relegated to the second division (Liga Adelante) in 1992-93 before coming straight back up the following season.

Galca will take over immediately and his first game in charge is Tuesday's King's Cup last-32, second leg at home to Levante. The La Liga rivals drew 1-1 in the first leg in Valencia. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon and Ken Ferris)