BARCELONA Feb 9 Espanyol goalkeeper Giedrius Arlauskis, who has conceded eight goals in his last two Liga matches, will be out for up to a month with a thigh injury, the club said on Tuesday.

Arlauskis, who played in the 6-0 defeat at Real Madrid and up to halftime in Monday's 5-0 home loss to Real Sociedad before coming off, has a torn muscle in his right thigh. Pau Lopez took his place.

"Arla will miss the first team's next matches after it was confirmed this morning that the Lithuanian goalkeeper is suffering from a torn right adductor," Espanyol said on their website (www.rcdespanyol.com).

"He will be out for between three and four weeks."

Espanyol coach Constantin Galca's job was under review on Tuesday after his team conceded 11 goals in their last two matches and not won in seven since a 1-0 home victory over La Palmas before Christmas.

They are 17th place in La Liga, one point above the relegation zone. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)