June 9 Quique Sanchez Flores was named as coach of Espanyol on Thursday, following his one-season stay at Watford.

The Barcelona-based club said on its website that Flores had agreed a three-year deal and would be presented next Monday.

"This is consolidating the beginning of Espanyol's sports project in this new and exciting stage for all our fans," sporting director Angel Gomez said.

"In the next few days the club will confirm Sanchez Flores' staff."

A former Spain international, Sanchez Flores's coaching career includes spells as Getafe, Valencia, Benfica and Atletico Madrid, for whom he won the Europa League.

He took Watford to the FA Cup semi-finals and a respectable finish in the Premier League but parted company with the club at the end of the season.

Sanchez Flores replaces Romanian Constantin Galca who left the club last month after only five months in charge. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)