(Adds details)
* Negredo included over Soldado
* Torres also selected
* Villa "irreplaceable" says Del Bosque
By Brian Homewood
SCHRUNS, Austria, May 27 Striker Roberto Soldado
was left out of Spain's squad for Euro 2012 on Sunday, despite
his scoring exploits this year, as coach Vicente del Bosque
lamented the absence of "irreplaceable" David Villa.
There were no major surprises as Del Bosque discarded the
younger players who have been part of the world and European
champions' provisional squad at a training camp in the Austrian
Alps.
Instead, he included 19 of the players who went to South
Africa and won the World Cup two years ago in his 23-man squad.
Two of the absentees were enforced as Carlos Puyol and David
Villa had already been ruled out through injury.
Striker Fernando Torres was among those who retained their
places despite his generally unimpressive season with Chelsea,
salvaged mainly by his individual goal in the Champions League
semi-final away to Barcelona.
Atletico Madrid forward Adrian Lopez was overlooked despite
scoring on his debut in the 2-0 win over Serbia on Saturday.
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea also failed to
make the cut despite being included in a provisional squad which
has been training in Austria.
Soldado scored 17 La Liga goals for Valencia this season, 18
the previous season and hit a hat-trick in a friendly against
Venezuela earlier this year in his first international outing
for nearly five years.
But it was not enough as Sevilla's Alvaro Negredo, who has
five goals in seven internationals, was chosen ahead of him.
None of those called up, however, could make up for Villa's
absence, said Del Bosque.
"Villa is irreplaceable with his characteristics and
effectiveness, nobody has done better than him," Del Bosque,
whose side won all eight qualifiers, told reporters.
"We have to look for solutions and we have plenty of them. I
have to say, because of all the time he has been with us, that
Villa is irreplaceable.
"Negredo and Soldado are extraordinary players, but
different. One is quicker but the other brings more to the team
as a whole."
Del Bosque gave debuts to five players against Serbia on
Saturday but of those, only defender Juanfran made the final
cut.
"It's a list we have thought about intensely, we have looked
at what's best for us, with respect, and without taking away the
merits of those who have been with us and will stay in mind for
the future," said Del Bosque.
"There is no special case," he added, of the players who
missed out. "It's the same for everyone, Soldado, Adrian and the
rest. They may feel upset but they must be good sportsmen.
"In September, we will make more call-ups so they have to be
ready for that. In football, you need to bring in new blood, but
not make changes for the sake of it."
Spain have had a somewhat awkward preparation for the
defence of their European title after the federation decided to
stage the King's Cup final last Friday, adding an extra two
weeks to the domestic season.
Del Bosque was therefore forced to do without players from
finalists Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao as he named a
provisional squad to take to Schruns, a postcard village of
small chalets, meadows and grazing cows in the Austria Alps.
He praised the young players such as Adrian Lopez, Benat and
Ignacio Monreal but said it was not the time to make sweeping
changes.
"In the course of four years, we have changed 50 percent of
the outfield players," he said. "We changed seven before South
Africa and another three now. We have renovated, not out of
necessity but because we think its a good thing.
"In football, you need to bring in new blood, but not make
changes for the sake of it."
Spain face Ireland, Croatia and Italy in their first round
group.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)