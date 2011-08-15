(Adds quotes)
* Fabregas returns to boyhood club
* Midfielder signs five-year deal
BARCELONA, Aug 15 Arsenal midfielder Cesc
Fabregas passed his medical and signed a five-year contract with
Barcelona on Monday, the European champions said in a statement.
The move completes one of the most protracted transfer sagas
of modern times, his boyhood club finally getting their man
after chasing him for three years.
The 24-year-old Spanish World Cup winner was presented to
around 30,000 Barca fans in the Nou Camp after completing the
deal which sees him return to the club he left as a 16-year-old
in 2003.
According to media reports Arsenal have received around 40
million euros ($56.86 million) for their captain. Barcelona said
on Monday there was a buyout clause of 200 million euros in his
new contract.
"I have waited a long time for this moment. It's a very
special day," Fabregas told a news conference.
"I know that many of you were disappointed when I left but I
am here to take up the greatest challenge of my life. After
eight years away I hope to leave you all with many great
memories."
Fabregas made more than 300 appearances for the Gunners but
the only trophy Arsenal won while he was in north London was the
FA Cup in 2005.
Barca held arch-rivals Real Madrid to a 2-2 draw at the
Bernabeu in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.
