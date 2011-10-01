Soccer-English FA Cup 4th round result
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Result from the English FA Cup 4th Round replay match on Wednesday 4th Round, replay Wednesday, February 8 Leicester City - Derby County (II) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
BARCELONA, Spain Oct 1 Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas sustained a hamstring injury during training on Saturday and will be out of action for around three weeks, the European champions said.
The former Arsenal captain was left out of Barca´s squad to play Sporting Gijon in La Liga on Sunday, joining Andres Iniesta, Alexis Sanchez and Ibrahim Afellay on the club´s injury list.
Fabregas had been included in Vicente del Bosque´s Spain squad on Friday for their Euro 2012 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Scotland over the next two weeks. (Writing by Mark Elkington in Madrid; Editing by Timothy Collings)
Feb 8 Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has played down talk that Chelsea have an advantage over their Premier League rivals by not playing in Europe this season, saying it is harder to maintain momentum when they do not play as regularly.
Feb 8 Liverpool can learn a thing or two from Chelsea such as the Premier League leaders' ability to grind out results even when they are not playing at their best, midfielder Adam Lallana has said.