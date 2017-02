BARCELONA Oct 17 Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has returned to training after damaging his thigh muscle on Oct. 1.

The former Arsenal captain was involved in part of Monday's session as Pep Guardiola's side prepared for Wednesday's Champions League Group H game against Czech club Viktoria Plzen, Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.cat).

The European champions have four points from two games, level with AC Milan. BATE Borisov of Belarus and Plzen are both on one point.

Barca also host Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Tony Jimenez)