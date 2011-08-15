BARCELONA Aug 15 Factbox on Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas who finally completed his protracted move from Arsenal back to his boyhood club, European champions Barcelona, on Monday:

Born: May 4, 1987 in Arenys de Mar, Spain

* Developed through Barcelona's youth ranks before moving to Arsenal as a 16-year-old in 2003.

* Fabregas, 24, came through Barcelona's youth academy at the same time as World Player of the Year Lionel Messi before signing for Arsenal in September 2003.

* Became the London club's youngest first-team player in October 2003, when he made his debut against Rotherham United in the League Cup aged 16 and 177 days.

* Also became Arsenal's youngest goalscorer when he netted against Wolves in a 5-1 win that December.

* According to Opta, he created 466 goalscoring chances over the past five English Premier League seasons, more than any other player.

* In 2008, even though he had been an Arsenal regular since 2004, he was still young enough to win the PFA's Young Player of the Year Award, aged only 21.

* Arsenal have won only one league title (2004) and one FA Cup (2005) since he joined the club, while Barca have claimed a total of 13 trophies including three Champions League titles, five Spanish league titles and a King's Cup.

* At international level, Fabregas has struggled to hold down a regular starting place in a Spanish team with a rich crop of midfielders, including Barcelona trio Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets and Real Madrid's Xabi Alonso.

* However, he scored the winning penalty in the Euro 2008 quarter-final shootout against Italy, a victory that is seen as a turning point in Spain's international fortunes.

* Also played the ball through to Iniesta for his dramatic winning goal in last year's World Cup final.

* Played 212 League games for Arsenal scoring 35 goals and in total made 305 appearances, scoring 57 goals. He has played 58 times for Spain, scoring six goals.

* Through the summer months, for the third successive year, was linked with a move back to Barcelona, which was finally completed on Aug. 15 when he signed a five-year deal with the European champions.