BARCELONA Aug 15 Factbox on Spain midfielder
Cesc Fabregas who finally completed his protracted move from
Arsenal back to his boyhood club, European champions Barcelona,
on Monday:
Born: May 4, 1987 in Arenys de Mar, Spain
* Developed through Barcelona's youth ranks before moving to
Arsenal as a 16-year-old in 2003.
* Fabregas, 24, came through Barcelona's youth academy at
the same time as World Player of the Year Lionel Messi before
signing for Arsenal in September 2003.
* Became the London club's youngest first-team player in
October 2003, when he made his debut against Rotherham United in
the League Cup aged 16 and 177 days.
* Also became Arsenal's youngest goalscorer when he netted
against Wolves in a 5-1 win that December.
* According to Opta, he created 466 goalscoring chances over
the past five English Premier League seasons, more than any
other player.
* In 2008, even though he had been an Arsenal regular since
2004, he was still young enough to win the PFA's Young Player of
the Year Award, aged only 21.
* Arsenal have won only one league title (2004) and one FA
Cup (2005) since he joined the club, while Barca have claimed a
total of 13 trophies including three Champions League titles,
five Spanish league titles and a King's Cup.
* At international level, Fabregas has struggled to hold
down a regular starting place in a Spanish team with a rich crop
of midfielders, including Barcelona trio Xavi, Andres Iniesta
and Sergio Busquets and Real Madrid's Xabi Alonso.
* However, he scored the winning penalty in the Euro 2008
quarter-final shootout against Italy, a victory that is seen as
a turning point in Spain's international fortunes.
* Also played the ball through to Iniesta for his dramatic
winning goal in last year's World Cup final.
* Played 212 League games for Arsenal scoring 35 goals and
in total made 305 appearances, scoring 57 goals. He has played
58 times for Spain, scoring six goals.
* Through the summer months, for the third successive year,
was linked with a move back to Barcelona, which was finally
completed on Aug. 15 when he signed a five-year deal with the
European champions.
