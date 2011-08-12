MADRID Aug 12 Barcelona and Arsenal have reached an agreement for Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas to join the European champions and were putting the finishing touches to the deal, Spanish media reported on Friday.

The 24-year-old, who moved to London from the Barcelona youth academy in 2003 and became Arsenal's captain, has been a long-standing target for the Catalan club.

Local media said the transfer would cost Barca around 40 million euros, of which six would be based on variables.

While the deal is still not finalised Barca's players appear convinced Fabregas is heading back to the Nou Camp.

Defender Gerard Pique said on his twitter feed (3gerardpique): "Cesc. Now we have him here!!" and team captain Carles Puyol (Carles5puyol) wrote: "Welcome back home. Happy to have you here."

The La Liga champions are preparing for Sunday's Spanish Super Cup first leg against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. The second leg is in Barcelona on Wednesday.

