BARCELONA Aug 17 Cesc Fabregas made his Barcelona debut against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday just two days after completing his move from Arsenal.

The 24-year-old midfielder came on as a substitute in the 82nd minute, just after Real had equalised at 2-2, to put the scores level on aggregate at 4-4.

