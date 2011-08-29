* Former Arsenal captain nets on home league debut
BARCELONA Aug 29 Cesc Fabregas described
playing with Lionel Messi as "awesome" after the Argentine World
Player of the Year set him up to score for Barcelona against
Villarreal on his home debut in La Liga on Monday.
The former Arsenal captain, who returned to his boyhood club
this month after eight years with the English Premier League
side, raced on to Messi's pass just before halftime, rounded
goalkeeper Diego Lopez and slotted into the empty net to put the
champions 2-0 ahead.
A recruit at Barca's youth academy at the same time as
Fabregas, Messi later added two more goals as the Catalan club
romped to a 5-0 victory.
"It's a pleasure playing with him," Fabregas told reporters.
"You know you can give him the ball at any moment and he'll
decide the match on his own. It's awesome."
The pair, both 24, already look to have created a formidable
partnership as Barca seek a fourth straight Spanish league title
and a third Champions League crown in four years this season.
Fabregas volleyed a brilliant goal from a Messi assist in
Barca's 2-0 European Super Cup win over Porto on Friday.
"Time will tell if I carry on scoring," Fabregas said. "For
the moment I have a lot of desire to do things well and I am
very happy on the pitch."
