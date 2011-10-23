BARCELONA Oct 23 Barcelona defender Daniel Alves on Sunday denied team mate Cesc Fabregas racially abused Sevilla striker Frederic Kanoute in Saturday's 0-0 La Liga draw.

"There are moments when your pulse is racing and you don't say please when you are asking for things," Alves told a news conference

"But it's clear there was no racist insult, above all from Cesc, who is a fantastic lad and would never do that," the Brazilian added.

Malian Kanoute had said he was "provoked and insulted" while players from both sides clashed after Barca were awarded a penalty in second-half stoppage time at the Nou Camp.

Before it was taken, an angry Kanoute kicked the ball away from the spot and then appeared to grab Fabregas around the throat before being sent off.

Lionel Messi's kick was then saved by goalkeeper Javi Varas.

Local media reported that former Arsenal captain Fabregas had racially abused Kanoute.

Kanoute wrote on his Twitter account that he was sorry for the incident, saying it "was not a good example".

"Nonetheless there was provocation and insult, as you are already aware," he said without referring to Fabregas by name.

"But don't think about it anymore. His behaviour, like mine, was bad. Issue closed. Let's get on with the football." (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Timothy Collings)