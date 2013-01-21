MADRID Jan 21 Atletico Madrid striker Radamel Falcao damaged his left hamstring in Sunday's 2-0 La Liga win at home to Levante but a scan showed the injury was less serious than thought, the club said on Monday.

"No sign of a tear was detected in the tests," Atletico said in a statement on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com).

Falcao, who has netted 18 league goals this season, pulled up clutching his leg and had to be replaced in the 59th minute of the match at the Calderon, second-placed Atletico's 10th win in 10 home games this term.

Coach Diego Simeone said in a post-match news conference the player, who is coveted by several of Europe's richest clubs, could be sidelined for around three weeks. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)