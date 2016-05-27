May 27 Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has renewed his commitment to the Catalan club by signing a new five-year contract, the club said on Friday.

The defensive midfielder and Spain international made his Barcelona debut in 2008 under then-coach Pep Guardiola, a former team-mate of his father Carles.

Busquets has won six La Liga titles, five King's Cups and three Champions Leagues in eight seasons with Barca, and has committed to stay at the club until 2021, with an option to extend his contract to 2013.

Barcelona also announced the new contract contains a buy-out clause of 200 million euros ($223 million).

Barca are expected to hand a new deal to Brazil international Neymar before the start of the new season.

The futures of midfielder Javier Mascherano and defender Dani Alves remain uncertain, however, with Spanish media reporting this week that both players are set to join Serie A champions Juventus. (Reporting by Richard Martin)