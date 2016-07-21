(Corrects length of contract in second para, number of appearances in last para)

July 21 Croatian midfielder Alen Halilovic is leaving Barcelona to join SV Hamburg for five million euros ($5.50 million) after the clubs agreed a deal, the Spanish champions said on Thursday.

The 20-year-old will sign a four-year contract with the Bundesliga side but could return to the Nou Camp in the future.

"Barcelona will hold a buy-back option for the first two years of the player's contract for a value of 10 million euros," Barca said in a statement.

Halilovic arrived at the Nou Camp before the 2014/15 season from Dinamo Zagreb but only played for the 'B' side before going out on loan to Sporting Gijon for the following campaign.

He scored three goals in 36 La Liga appearances for Sporting and missed out on Croatia's Euro 2016 squad. He has eight caps.

