By Richard Martin

BARCELONA May 14 After Barcelona pipped Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in a thrilling three-way race to claim their 24th La Liga crown, Reuters looks at the five games that defined the title race:

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona, Nov. 21

With talisman Lionel Messi watching from the bench, Neymar and Luis Suarez exposed in devastating fashion the weaknesses in Rafa Benitez's side that had been bubbling under the surface. The Argentine came off the bench to lay on a pass for Suarez to deal the final blow to a seething Bernabeu crowd who turned their fire on president Florentino Perez.

Barcelona 2-1 Atletico Madrid, Jan. 30

Diego Simeone's side took an early lead through Koke in this top-of-the-table clash but quick-fire strikes from Messi and Suarez turned the game in Barca's favour. Atletico shot themselves in the foot as Filipe Luis and Diego Godin were both sent off yet still created chances to equalise. Barca hung on, however, moving three points clear with a game in hand, and, crucially securing a superior head-to-head record which kept them top after their form fell off a cliff.

Real Madrid 0-1 Atletico Madrid, Feb. 29

Antoine Griezmann's second-half strike inflicted a first defeat on Zinedine Zidane, successor to the sacked Benitez, and appeared to be the final nail in the coffin for Real's title bid, the coach remarking afterwards "La Liga is over for us." In fact, it proved to be the result that kicked his side into action, preceding a run of 12 straight wins. Barca's April stutter gave Real hope of a charge to the top but Real had taken too long to get their act together.

Sporting Gijon 2-1 Atletico Madrid, March 19

Atletico conceded two late goals in the final 11 minutes at struggling Sporting to end a streak of seven wins in eight games and it looked to have derailed their title bid, evidenced by Diego Simeone's spiky performance in front of the media. Atletico must have regretted their careless late display even more a month later when Barcelona lost three games in a row yet remained top.

Deportivo 0-8 Barcelona, April 20

Three successive defeats to Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Valencia had left Barca's once secure title hopes hanging on a knife edge but they responded with a ruthless attacking display at Deportivo, with Suarez scoring four. The defensive holes were still on display but Barca survived unscathed and showed no mercy at the other end, putting their title bid back on track. (Editing by Clare Fallon)