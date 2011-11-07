ZURICH Nov 7 Spain's La Liga has
too many clubs and should shed four of them, Barcelona soccer
president Sandro Rosell said on Monday.
"My opinion is that our league has too many
clubs," Rosell said during a debate at the International
Football Arena conference.
"We have 20 and we should go down to 18, then to 16."
Describing Spanish football as facing huge financial
problems, Rosell said he was opposed to foreign ownership of the
country's clubs and added that television rights money needed to
be shared out more equally.
"It is the only league where TV rights are negotiated
individually and some time in the next three or four or five
years we have to put it all in one pot and make the distribution
the way it is in Serie A and the Premier League," he said.
