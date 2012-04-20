MADRID, April 20 The Spanish government has
agreed a plan with the football league (LFP) to help clubs clear
combined debts of some 750 million euros ($991 million) with the
tax authorities by around 2020, an official said on Friday.
Secretary of State for Sport Miguel Cardenal, who was
appointed after the centre-right People's Party (PP) won a
general election late last year, said the plan would be
presented on Wednesday.
"It is not possible to say all the professional teams have
outstanding debts with the tax authorities," Cardenal said at a
Europa Press event in Madrid.
"Those that do, for the most part, have their debts sorted
out into payment plans with conditions, just like any other
Spanish business might do," he added.
"Over the last few weeks the (government) and the LFP have
had meetings and they have reached their conclusion.
"We hope (the plan) will put a break on the growth of this
debt and that it will disappear in a few years. Probably by 2020
this problem will have been effectively resolved."
The government is keen to wipe out the clubs' tax debts as
part of a sweeping austerity drive aimed at meeting fiscal
targets agreed with the European Union.
Cardenal said last month clubs also owe around 600 million
to the social security system.
"This wasn't a negotiation, because there was absolutely no
resistance on the part of the LFP and they want to correct the
situation as well," Cardenal said.
"The league aren't happy with this situation because it
affects the fairness of the competition and their reputation and
image," he added.
Many clubs have slipped deeper into the red in recent years
as they struggle to pay spiralling wage and transfer costs and
some have been forced into administration following a futile
struggle to remain competitive.
A study published this month by a professor of accounting at
the University of Barcelona showed the 20 clubs in Spain's top
division had combined debts of some 3.53 billion euros at the
end of last season, up from 3.43 billion a year earlier.
With around 550 million owed by the 22 teams in the second
tier, Spanish professional soccer is more than four billion
euros in the red.
Real Madrid and Barcelona, the world's richest clubs by
income, both have debts of close to 600 million euros, according
to Gay's research, while Atletico Madrid owes more than 500
million and Valencia almost 400 million.
($1 = 0.7571 euros)
(Additional reporting by Mark Elkington, writing by Iain
Rogers, editing by xxxxxxxxx)