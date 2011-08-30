MADRID Aug 30 The growing financial disparity
between Barcelona and Real Madrid and the rest of La Liga is
killing Spanish football, according to Villarreal president
Fernando Roig.
Villarreal, through to the Champions League group stages,
were thrashed 5-0 by Barca at the Nou Camp on Monday, a day
after Real Madrid romped to a 6-0 victory at Real Zaragoza.
"If they only want to have two matches (Real v Barca), let
them have two matches, but this isn't good for football," Roig
told local media on Tuesday.
"I give it three or four years. Either this changes or we
kill Spanish football."
After one round of games, Real top the standings on goal
difference from European and Spanish champions Barca and if
recent seasons are anything to go by these two sides will be the
only realistic title challengers.
Barca won a third consecutive league crown in May with 96
points, four ahead of Real. Third-placed Valencia had 71 points
and Villarreal were fourth with 62.
Villarreal, who operated on a budget of less than 70 million
euros ($101.7 million) last season compared to Barca's of just
under 430 million euros, have been one of the leading critics of
the way money is distributed from television rights.
Barca and Real, the world's two richest clubs in terms of
revenue, take around half the total pot of Spanish TV income of
600 million euros.
The remaining 18 teams earn far less than their peers in
rival European leagues, where a system of collective bargaining
allows for fairer cash distribution.
"The two biggest clubs steal the television revenues from
the other teams," Sevilla president Jose Maria del Nido told
national radio.
"It's a league which only two teams can win, it's
third-world," added Del Nido, another outspoken critic of the
system.
Sevilla won their opening game 2-1 at home to Malaga but
suffered financially damaging elimination from the Europa League
in a playoff against Germany's Hanover 96 last week.
($1 = 0.688 Euros)