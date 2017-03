July 2 Iceland international Alfred Finnbogason has signed for Real Sociedad on a four-year deal, his Dutch club Heerenveen said on Wednesday.

Details of the transfer fee were not released.

The striker finished top scorer in the Dutch league last season, and has netted 59 times in two campaigns with Heerenveen.

Finnbogason, 25, is the second high-profile departure from the Dutch league in recent days, after Siem de Jong, captain of Ajax Amsterdam, signed for Newcastle United on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Stephen Wood)