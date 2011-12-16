Dec 16 Fixtures from La Liga
Saturday, December 17 (GMT)
Real Mallorca v Getafe (1700)
Sporting Gijon v Espanyol (1700)
Athletic Bilbao v Real Zaragoza (1900)
Sevilla v Real Madrid (2100)
Sunday, December 18 (GMT)
Atletico Madrid v Real Betis (1100)
Granada CF v Levante (1500)
Osasuna v Villarreal (1700)
Racing Santander v Real Sociedad (1845)
Valencia v Malaga (2030)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for soccer stories