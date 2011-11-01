Nov 1 La Liga fixtures. Playing on Saturday (GMT). Real Mallorca v Sevilla (1700) Real Betis v Malaga (1900) Levante v Valencia (2100) Playing on Sunday. Real Madrid v Osasuna (1100) Granada CF v Racing Santander (1500) Real Zaragoza v Sporting Gijon (1500) Rayo Vallecano v Real Sociedad (1700) Espanyol v Villarreal (1700) Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona (1900) Getafe v Atletico Madrid (2100) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

