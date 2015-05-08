Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, May 8 (GMT) Eibar v Espanyol (1845) Saturday, May 9 (GMT) Granada CF v Cordoba (1400) Barcelona v Real Sociedad (1600) Real Madrid v Valencia (1800) Athletic Club v Deportivo Coruna (2000) Sunday, May 10 (GMT) Levante v Atletico Madrid (1000) Villarreal v Elche (1500) Almeria v Malaga (1700) Celta Vigo v Sevilla (1900) Monday, May 11 (GMT) Rayo Vallecano v Getafe (1845)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.