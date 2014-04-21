Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the La Liga matches on Monday Friday, April 25 (GMT) Elche v Levante (1900) Saturday, April 26 (GMT) Granada CF v Rayo Vallecano (1400) Getafe v Malaga (1600) Real Madrid v Osasuna (1800) Real Betis v Real Sociedad (2000) Sunday, April 27 (GMT) Espanyol v Almeria (1000) Valencia v Atletico Madrid (1500) Athletic Club v Sevilla (1700) Villarreal v Barcelona (1900) Monday, April 28 (GMT) Celta Vigo v Real Valladolid (2000)
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)