Soccer-Afellay signs new two-year deal with Stoke
March 2 Midfielder Ibrahim Afellay has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Stoke City till 2019, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the La Liga matches on Tuesday Friday, March 8 (GMT) Real Betis v Osasuna (2030) Saturday, March 9 (GMT) Rayo Vallecano v Espanyol (1500) Real Valladolid v Malaga (1700) Barcelona v Deportivo Coruna (1900) Real Mallorca v Sevilla (2100) Sunday, March 10 (GMT) Athletic Bilbao v Valencia (1100) Levante v Getafe (1600) Celta Vigo v Real Madrid (1800) Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad (2000) Monday, March 11 (GMT) Real Zaragoza v Granada CF (1930)
March 2 Arsene Wenger has played down speculation linking him with a move to Spanish champions Barcelona at the end of the season, saying his first preference would be to extend his stay at Arsenal.
March 2 Former Celtic defender Tommy Gemmell has died the age of 73, a few months shy of the 50th anniversary of the 1967 European Cup final against Inter Milan in which he scored the equaliser, helping the Scottish club to a famous 2-1 victory.