Soccer-Dutch Cup semifinal results

March 2 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dutch Cup Semifinal matches on Thursday Semifinal Thursday, March 2 AZ Alkmaar - SC Cambuur (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 3-2) AZ Alkmaar win 3-2 on penalties. Wednesday, March 1 Sparta Rotterdam - Vitesse Arnhem 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)