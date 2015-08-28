UPDATE 1-Soccer-Spain ease to 4-1 victory over Israel to stay top of group
March 24 Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, August 28 (GMT) Villarreal v Espanyol (1830) Saturday, August 29 (GMT) Real Sociedad v Sporting Gijon (1630) Barcelona v Malaga (1830) Celta Vigo v Rayo Vallecano (2000) Real Madrid v Real Betis (2030) Sunday, August 30 (GMT) Eibar v Athletic Club (1630) Sevilla v Atletico Madrid (1830) Valencia v Deportivo Coruna (1830) Getafe v Granada CF (2030) Las Palmas v Levante (2030)
ZAGREB, March 24 Croatia stayed top of World Cup qualifying Group I after a superb first-half goal by striker Nikola Kalinic gave them a 1-0 home win over Ukraine in an action-packed game on Friday.