UPDATE 2-Soccer-Atletico close in on last eight with 4-2 Leverkusen win
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the La Liga matches on Friday Saturday, November 3 (GMT) Malaga v Rayo Vallecano (1500) Barcelona v Celta Vigo (1700) Real Madrid v Real Zaragoza (1900) Valencia v Atletico Madrid (2100) Sunday, November 4 (GMT) Real Sociedad v Espanyol (1100) Deportivo Coruna v Real Mallorca (1500) Osasuna v Real Valladolid (1650) Granada CF v Athletic Bilbao (1845) Sevilla v Levante (2030) Monday, November 5 (GMT) Getafe v Real Betis (2030)
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb 21 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone praised his team for perfectly executing his game plan in their 4-2 Champions League victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday and said the scoreline should have been even higher.
PARIS, Feb 21 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney did not travel with the squad for Wednesday's Europa League last-32, second leg at St Etienne despite training on the eve of the match, amid continuing media speculation about his future at the club.