Nov 29 Fixtures from La Liga (GMT)
Tuesday, November 29 (GMT)
Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano (2000)
Saturday, December 3 (GMT)
Racing Santander v Villarreal (1700)
Sporting Gijon v Real Madrid (1700)
Barcelona v Levante (1900)
Valencia v Espanyol (2100)
Sunday, December 4 (GMT)
Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano (1100)
Real Sociedad v Malaga (1500)
Osasuna v Real Betis (1700)
Real Mallorca v Athletic Bilbao (1900)
Granada CF v Real Zaragoza (2030)
Monday, December 5 (GMT)
Sevilla v Getafe (2000)
