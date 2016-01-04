Soccer-Calgiari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
Jan 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the La Liga matches on Monday Saturday, January 9 (GMT) Barcelona v Granada CF (1500) Getafe v Real Betis (1715) Sevilla v Athletic Club (1715) Real Madrid v Deportivo Coruna (1930) Levante v Rayo Vallecano (2105) Sunday, January 10 (GMT) Villarreal v Sporting Gijon (1100) Real Sociedad v Valencia (1500) Eibar v Espanyol (1715) Las Palmas v Malaga (1715) Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid (1930)
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
MILAN, April 10 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that defending is just as much as an art form as attacking and advises anyone who wants to watch a show to go to the circus.