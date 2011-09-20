Soccer-La Liga summaries

Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, February 11 Real Betis 0 Valencia 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,567 - - - Friday, February 10 Espanyol 1 Hernan Perez 35 Real Sociedad 2 Carlos Vela 26, Asier Illarramendi 61 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 17,849 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 11 Alaves