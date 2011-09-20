Sept 20 La Liga fixtures (times GMT).
Playing on Tuesday
Osasuna v Sevilla (1800)
Real Sociedad v Granada CF (1800)
Villarreal v Real Mallorca (2000)
Playing on Wednesday
Atletico Madrid v Sporting Gijon (1800)
Malaga v Athletic Bilbao (1800)
Racing Santander v Real Madrid (1800)
Rayo Vallecano v Levante (1800)
Valencia v Barcelona (2000)
Playing on Thursday
Espanyol v Getafe (1800)
Real Betis v Real Zaragoza (2000)
Playing on Saturday
Athletic Bilbao v Villarreal (1600)
Sevilla v Valencia (1600)
Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano (1800)
Barcelona v Atletico Madrid (2000)
Playing on Sunday
Real Mallorca v Real Sociedad (1000)
Levante v Espanyol (1400)
Granada CF v Osasuna (1600)
Sporting Gijon v Racing Santander (1800)
Real Zaragoza v Malaga (2000)
Playing on Monday
Getafe v Real Betis (1900)
