MADRID Aug 24 Atletico Madrid have given
Uruguay striker Diego Forlan permission to negotiate a possible
transfer, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old dropped out of Atletico's squad just before
they flew to Portugal for Thursday's Europa League qualifier
against Vitoria Guimaraes, and Spanish media have linked him
with interest from Inter Milan.
"Forlan asked (coach Gregorio) Manzano this morning not to
travel to Guimaraes because he was studying the possibility of
signing for another team," Atletico said on their Twitter feed
on their official website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com).
"Manzano authorised him to stay in Madrid because Atletico
have a lot at stake and need players who are 100 percent."
Forlan, a two-time European Golden Shoe winner, was voted
best player of the World Cup finals in South Africa last year.
