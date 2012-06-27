MADRID, June 27 Spanish police have unmasked a
gang of alleged fraudsters posing as representatives of Arab
sheikhs, who promised millions of euros of investment or loans
to victims that included Spanish soccer club Getafe, authorities
said on Wednesday.
Six Spaniards and a man from the Dominican Republic have
been taken into custody as part of "Operation Flame" and the
group are accused of crimes including fraud and embezzlement,
police in the Catalan capital Barcelona said in a statement.
The gang allegedly promised Getafe president Angel Torres a
cash injection of 10 million euros ($12.47 million) as long as
the La Liga club maintained their top-flight status and were
debt-free, the statement said.
In return, the club was required to transfer funds as a
guarantee of solvency to an account controlled by the alleged
fraudsters but Torres broke off contact with the group when two
cheques they had written bounced.
Police said they had questioned a total of 12 people as part
of the investigation and did not rule out uncovering more
victims and making more arrests in coming days.
($1 = 0.8019 euros)
(Editing by John O'Brien)