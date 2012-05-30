Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
May 30 Spain 4 South Korea 1 - international friendly result.
At the Stade de Suisse, Berne
Scorers:
Spain: Fernando Torres 11, Xabi Alonso 52pen, Santi Cazorla 56, Alvaro Negredo 80
South Korea: Kim Do-Heon 44
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Alain Bieri (Switzerland) (Compiled by Brian Homewood; editing by Toby Davis)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.