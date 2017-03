MADRID, Sept 29 Getafe have agreed to sell Venezuela striker Nicolas Fedor "Miku" to Qatar's Al Gharafa Sports Club, the Spanish club said in a statement on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has been at Getafe since 2010, his best season coming in the 2011-2012 La Liga campaign when he top- scored for the club with 12 goals.

He spent last season on loan with Scottish club Celtic.

Getafe gave no details of the deal, but local media reported he was set to sign a three-year contract with Al Gharafa. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)