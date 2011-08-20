MADRID Aug 20 Getafe have agreed to sign Spain striker Daniel Guiza on a three-year contract, the Spanish club said in a statement on Saturday.

The 31-year-old joined Turkish side Fenerbahce from Real Mallorca three years ago, after having helped Spain win Euro 2008 and a season where he finished as La Liga's top scorer with 27 goals.

Guiza, who has scored six goals in 21 internationals, returns to the club he played for between 2005 and 2007.

