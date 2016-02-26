MADRID Feb 26 Uruguay wing back Alvaro Pereira's eight-match worldwide ban imposed by the Argentine FA (AFA) has been reduced and he is set to make his Getafe debut at home to Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday.

Pereira has missed three La Liga games because of his part in a brawl at the end of a friendly between Estudiantes and La Plata rivals Gimnasia that took place before his move to Getafe earlier this month.

The Spanish club, who are on a five-match losing streak and have been deprived of key defenders through injury, were not expecting the Uruguayan to be available until April.

"It's very good Alvaro's situation has been fixed," Getafe coach Fran Escriba told reporters.

"He has shown up well (in training) ... he's a competitive, experienced man. He could be short of rhythm but he's ready to play tomorrow."

The 30-year-old Pereira, who has signed on loan from Estudiantes until the end of the season with the option of extending his deal, said: "I'm hoping to do well and to be able to stay.

"These days have been long and I've been anxious."

Getafe, who occupy 14th place in the table, lost 3-0 at Levante last Friday and are five points above the relegation zone.

Celta are sixth, a position that would put them in the Europa League preliminary round next season. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Tony Jimenez)