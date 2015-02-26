MADRID Feb 26 Getafe coach Quique Sanchez Flores unexpectedly quit the La Liga club on Thursday citing 'personal reasons' about which he did not elaborate.

"I want to communicate to you my decision today to stand down as Getafe coach," Sanchez Flores was quoted as saying in Spanish media.

"It is a personal decision, the product of deep reflection which will allow me to avoid situations which at the time did not make me happy," he added.

Getafe are 13th in La Liga, four points above the relegation zone. (Reporting by Iain Rogers; editing by Justin Palmer)