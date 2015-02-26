* Sanchez Flores quits as La Liga club's coach

* Cites 'personal reasons' for surprise decision (Adds details, quote)

MADRID Feb 26 Getafe coach Quique Sanchez Flores unexpectedly quit the La Liga club on Thursday citing 'personal reasons' about which he did not elaborate.

"I want to communicate to you my decision today to stand down as Getafe coach," Sanchez Flores was quoted as saying in Spanish media.

"It is a personal decision, the product of deep reflection which will allow me to avoid situations which at the time did not make me happy," he added.

"I think it's for the best, the best decision, the best way to dignify my profession and in some way to show respect for myself."

There was no immediate comment from Getafe, who are 13th in La Liga, four points above the relegation zone, although they did publish Sanchez Flores's statement on their website (www.getafecf.com).

Local media suggested the club's transfer policies had played a role in the coach's decision to leave, particularly the departure of Croatia midfielder Sammir for Chinese club Jiangsu Sainty. (Reporting by Iain Rogers; editing by Justin Palmer)