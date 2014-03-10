MADRID, March 10 Getafe have sacked coach Luis Garcia and struck a deal for former Romania defender Cosmin Contra, who once had a playing stint with the Madrid-based club, to take over.

"Getafe and Cosmin Contra have reached an agreement in principle for him to become the first team's new coach for the rest of the season and two more campaigns," the club said on their website (www.getafecf.com) on Monday.

A run of 12 La Liga games without a win has seen the club plummet towards the relegation places and they are 15th after Saturday's 2-0 defeat at bottom side Real Betis.

Contra, 38, who also played for AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and West Bromwich Albion, has been coach at Romanian Cup holders Petrolul Ploiesti since late 2012.

Garcia was appointed in 2011 and led modest Getafe to consecutive mid-table finishes.

Contra is due to be presented to the media at Getafe's Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium on Tuesday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)