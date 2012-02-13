MADRID Feb 13 Struggling Sporting Gijon
put former Spain coach Javier Clemente in charge on Monday in a
bid to avoid relegation from La Liga.
Clemente, 61, will be presented on Tuesday afternoon, the
club said in a statement.
He replaces Inaki Tejada who was promoted following the
sacking of Manuel Preciado two weeks ago.
The north-coast club gave Tejada the job until the end of
the season but one draw and a 4-0 defeat by Valencia on Sunday
prompted a quick change.
Gijon are 19th in the 20-team standings with 19 points from
22 games and have only won once since the turn of the year.
The outspoken Clemente has a vast range of experience having
managed clubs such as Athletic Bilbao, a team he led to two
league titles in the 1980s, Atletico Madrid and Espanyol.
He has also coached Serbia and Cameroon.
Clemente was sacked by Cameroon in October after they failed
to qualify for the African Nations Cup.
His first game at Gijon will be at home to Atletico in La
Liga on Sunday.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Tony Jimenez)