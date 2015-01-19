MADRID Jan 19 La Liga strugglers Granada have turned to former coach Abel Resino to rescue them from relegation for a second time, bringing him back on Monday to replace the sacked Joaquin Caparros.

Granada are bottom at the halfway stage of the campaign and Caparros was dismissed on Friday following their exit from the King's Cup two days earlier.

Resino, who has also coached Atletico Madrid, Levante and Celta Vigo, helped save Granada from the drop in 2011-12 after taking over for the second half of the season.

The 54-year-old former Atletico goalkeeper has agreed a contract until the end of this term, said the club on their website (www.granadacf.es).

Resino's first game back will be at Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)