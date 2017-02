MADRID, July 19 Granada have agreed to sign French-born Morocco striker Youssef El Arabi from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal on a five-year contract, the Spanish La Liga club said in a statement on Thursday.

The 25-year-old international scored 17 goals in 23 games with Al Hilal last season after having previously played in Ligue 1 with Caen.

El Arabi is one of a host of new signings by the Andalucian side who have been one of the busiest Spanish clubs in the closed season so far.

Granada returned to the top-flight after a 35-year absence in 2011 and avoided relegation on the final day of the season back in May. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Justin Palmer)