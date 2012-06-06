Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
MADRID, June 6 Abel Resino walked away from Granada on Wednesday after five months at the helm during which he secured their La Liga survival.
"Cycles come to an end but good times are unforgettable," Resino said in a statement on his personal website (www.abelresino.com).
"These last few months Granada, their fans and people, have filled me with fond memories that I will always carry with me."
The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper and coach was brought in to replace Fabriciano Gonzalez in January and steered them away from a swift return to the second division to a 17th-placed finish last month. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Alison Wildey)
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.