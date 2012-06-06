MADRID, June 6 Abel Resino walked away from Granada on Wednesday after five months at the helm during which he secured their La Liga survival.

"Cycles come to an end but good times are unforgettable," Resino said in a statement on his personal website (www.abelresino.com).

"These last few months Granada, their fans and people, have filled me with fond memories that I will always carry with me."

The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper and coach was brought in to replace Fabriciano Gonzalez in January and steered them away from a swift return to the second division to a 17th-placed finish last month. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Alison Wildey)